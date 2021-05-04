Derek Chauvin Asks for New Trial

(Newser) – Two weeks after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, he is seeking a new trial. Attorney Eric Nelson filed the request Tuesday, arguing that there was jury and prosecutorial misconduct in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer, NBC reports. Nelson said the jury "felt threatened or intimidated, felt race-based pressure during the proceedings" and "failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations." His motion argues that because the court failed to sequester the jury during the trial, they were exposed to "prejudicial publicity," along with "jury intimidation and potential fear of retribution

story continues below

The alleged prosecutorial misconduct cited by Nelson includes "disparaging the Defense" and "failing to adequately prepare its witnesses." The motion cites "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law," per CNN. In a statement to ABC, John Stiles, deputy chief of staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, said the court "has already rejected many of these arguments and the State will vigorously oppose them." Chauvin is due to be sentenced June 25. (Read more Derek Chauvin stories.)