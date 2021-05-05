Late Night Jokes Flow Over This Presidential Photo

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter pose for a photo with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the home of the Carter's in Plains, Ga. (Adam Schultz, The White House via AP)

