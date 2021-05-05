 
X

Late Night Jokes Flow Over This Presidential Photo

They 'look like a ventriloquist act,' quips Seth Meyers
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted May 5, 2021 6:59 AM CDT

(Newser) – To mark President Biden's 100th day in office, he and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to a couple who know a lot about what they're going through: Former President Carter and his wife, Rosalynn. Last Thursday's meeting at the Carters' home in Plains, Ga., spawned a dubious group photo and a lot of laughs Tuesday as late night hosts debated whether the presidential photo was the weirdest ever, per the New York Times. Some highlights:

story continues below

  • "How is this the first we're hearing about the Bidens being 40 feet tall?" quipped Late Night host Seth Meyers. The photo shows the Carters seated in chairs, while the Bidens kneel on either side of them. Both look very large in comparison, though Biden looks especially big as he appears closest to the camera. Meyers adds that the foursome "look like a ventriloquist act," with the Carters serving as the dummies.
  • Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon had the same idea. "They look like Jeff Dunham's retired puppets," he joked. He also suggested the scene looked like presidential diorama made by "a second-grader." "I learned two things from the photo," he added. "The two families are very close, and Biden is the size of Jason Momoa."
  • "Is there some dollhouse filter that I didn't know about, because I've been staring at this thing the whole day and I still can't figure out what's going on," said Trevor Noah of the Daily Show. "I can't figure out if the Bidens had a late growth spurt, or if they're playing with Jimmy Carter action figures, or maybe both at the same time."
  • "Honestly, this is the weirdest picture of a president since, well, any picture of Donald Trump," Noah went on. "Like, what were the photographer's instructions here? 'All right, guys, we're gonna do a normal one, and then we're gonna do a goofy one, and then we're going to do one where it looks like you're from two separate dimensions, yeah?'"
  • The hosts also remarked on Bill and Melinda Gates splitting up. "You know Melinda Gates is thinking, 'Finally I can use a MacBook!'" said Fallon. "Remember what they say—when God closes a door, he opens a Windows 95," he continued, noting "if ABC wants to make Bill the next Bachelor, I'm all in."
  • "They've already agreed to a custody arrangement. Bill gets to spend time with their money on Tuesday nights and every other weekend, and Melinda gets the rest," said Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He suggested the couple don't need a divorce. "Can’t they just live in separate wings?" "But poor Bill Gates. He's been sleeping in his jet. It's very sad."
(Read more late night talk show stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X