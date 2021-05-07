Twitter Introduces a 'Tip Jar'

(Newser) – "Show your love, leave a tip." It's now possible, Twitter announced Thursday in introducing a new test feature designed to allow you to easily send money to your favorite accounts. To use the so-called "Tip Jar" feature, available to English-speaking users of Android and iOS app versions as of Thursday, one simply clicks the dollar bill icon that appears next to a username on the profile page (if activated). Payments can be made via PayPal, Venmo, Patreon, Cash App, and Bandcamp. Android users can also send money through Twitter Spaces. And Twitter will not take a cut of the money. Only select users will be able to turn on the feature to receive money for now. Twitter says these will include "creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits," though it plans to expand the feature to more users "in the coming months," per CBS News.

Users often solicit tips, linking to payment accounts, so the feature could eliminate many of those pleas. "We $ee you–sharing your PayPal link after your Tweet goes viral, adding your $Cashtag to your profile so people can support your work, dropping your Venmo handle on your birthday or if you just need some extra help," Twitter says in a blog post, per CBS. "We want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes." There are still kinks to be worked out though. Per the Verge, one user who tested sending money via PayPal saw that the person on the receiving end was able to see her mailing address. Twitter said it would be "updating our tipping prompt and Help Center to make it clearer that other apps may share info between people sending/receiving tips, per their terms." (Read more Twitter stories.)