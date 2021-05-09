China Gambles, Wins With Massive Rocket Re-Entry

(Newser) – China's space agency said a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives in the Indian Ocean and that most of it burned up early Sunday, per the AP. Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracked the tumbling rocket part, said on Twitter, “An ocean reentry was always statistically the most likely. It appears China won its gamble...But it was still reckless.” People in Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia reported sightings of the Chinese rocket debris on social media, with scores of users posting footage of the debris piercing the early dawn skies over the Middle East. Usually, discarded rocket stages reenter the atmosphere soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don’t go into orbit.

story continues below

China’s official Xinhua News Agency later clarified that reentry occurred Sunday at 10:24 am Beijing time. “The vast majority of items were burned beyond recognition during the reentry process," the report said. Despite that, NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson issued a statement saying: "It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris." The roughly 100-foot long rocket stage is among the biggest space debris to fall to Earth. China's space program hasn’t said why it put the main component of the rocket into space rather than allowing it to fall back to earth soon after discharging its payload. The Long March 5B rocket carried the main module of China’s first permanent space station into orbit on April 29. China plans 10 more launches to carry additional parts of the space station into orbit.