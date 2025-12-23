Finland Hikes Military Reserve Age to 65 Amid Russia Fears

Finland just gave "citizen-soldier" a much longer shelf life. A new law signed on Monday keeps most military reservists on the books until age 65, a sharp jump from the current limits of 50 for enlisted men and 60 for officers and noncommissioned officers, per the Kyiv Post . The move, driven by security concerns following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and Finland's subsequent entry into NATO, is aimed at building a reserve force of 1 million by 2031, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen says. He calls a large reserve the backbone of the country's defense, saying the changes are meant to show Finland can safeguard itself "now and in the future."

Under the reform, all Finns liable for military service as of Jan. 1, 2026, will stay in the reserve until age 65. One exception: Senior officers who've achieved colonel or naval-captain status and above will remain eligible as long as they're deemed fit for duty. The government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo pitched the law, which Euromaidan Press notes was signed by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as a transition tool to bulk up the pool of qualified personnel available in a crisis.

Unlike many of its European neighbors, Finland maintained mandatory military service for men after the Cold War. Finland, with a population of 5.5 million, already has about 870,000 people in its reserve and plans for 280,000 wartime active personnel, relying heavily on mobilized reservists for additional support. The new law is expected to add roughly 125,000 troops to that reserve. "By raising the maximum age of reservists, we are giving more people the possibility to participate in national defense," Hakkanen says, per Reuters.