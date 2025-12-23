Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest

Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London on Tuesday while supporting pro-Palestinian activists who are staging a hunger strike. The protest group Prisoners for Palestine shared a video showing the 22-year-old Swede, renowned for her environmental activism, holding a sign supporting the hunger strikers and their organization Palestine Action, per the AP . The British government earlier this year banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.

Eight Palestine Action members have been staging a hunger strike to protest their detention without bail as they await trial on a variety of charges related to earlier protests around the country. The first two prisoners to join the protest have now been on hunger strike for 52 days, said Prisoners for Palestine in a statement. The British government has so far refused to intervene in the judicial process, saying questions about bail and detention are matters for the courts to decide.

Tuesday's protests were part of a larger demonstration in which two other activists sprayed red paint in front of an insurance company in the City of London, the area of central London known as the hub of Britain's financial services industry. Prisoners for Palestine says they targeted the insurer because it supports the Israel-linked defense firm Elbit Systems.