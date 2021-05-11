Bishops Receive a Caution Over Communion Penalty

(Newser) – The head of the Vatican's doctrine office is warning US bishops to deliberate carefully and minimize divisions before proceeding with any plan to rebuke Roman Catholic politicians such as President Biden for receiving Communion even though they support abortion rights. The strong words of caution came in a letter from Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, addressed to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the AP reports. The bishops will convene a national meeting June 16, with plans to vote on drafting a document on the Communion issue. There is division among them, with some pressing for Biden and other Catholic public figures to be excluded from Communion over their abortion stance, and other bishops warning that such a move would be politically polarizing.

Ladaria said any new policy "requires that dialogue occurs in two stages: first among the bishops themselves, and then between bishops and Catholic pro-choice politicians within their jurisdictions." Even then, Ladaria advised, the bishops should seek unanimous support within their ranks for any national policy, lest it become "a source of discord rather than unity within the episcopate and the larger church in the United States." In making other points that could complicate the plans of bishops pressing for tough action, Ladaria: