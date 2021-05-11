(Newser) – Liz Cheney does indeed appear to be in her final day in a leadership post among House Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to rank-and-file members of the GOP on Monday telling them to expect the vote to happen Wednesday, reports Fox News. Coverage:

The vote: "Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it's clear that we need to make a change," McCarthy wrote. "As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday."

Elaborating: Cheney, of course, has urged her party to distance itself from Donald Trump and his allegations of a rigged election, a position that has made her unpopular among many Republicans. "Just as we serve at the will of our constituents, this leadership team should exist to serve you, not the other way around," McCarthy wrote. "Unfortunately, each day spent relitigating the past is one day less we have to seize the future."

