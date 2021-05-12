Top-Earning Athlete Made Most of His $180M From Whiskey

(Newser) – The world's highest-paid athlete spent less than eight minutes competing in his sport in the last 12 months—but still took home $180 million. UFC star Conor McGregor, who lost his January fight against Dustin Poirier at 2:32 in the second round, tops this year's Forbes list. The 32-year-old Irishman, at No. 1 for the second time, made $22 million from the Poirier fight, but he made a lot more from his whisky business, Forbes notes. He sold his majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for $150 million last month. In July, McGregor, who defeated Poirier in 2014, plans to take him on again in Las Vegas.

The pandemic apparently had little effect on earnings at the highest level of sport: This is the first time the top four highest-paid athletes all made more than $100 million, CBS reports. The rest of the list: