Trump Doesn't Like New Turn in Investigation

(Newser) – On Tuesday, New York prosecutors announced they're working on a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization, after starting out with a civil case. On Wednesday, former President Trump made his feelings about that development clear. "There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said in a statement. "But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here." New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said it's working with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Trump said James "campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me." The state investigation made a discovery that suggested a crime, NBC reports, so two lawyers from James' office will work with District Attorney Cyrus Vance's staff.

story continues below

Both offices have been investigating for some time. Vance won a look at Trump's tax returns in a battle that went to the Supreme Court twice, and James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization misstated the value of its assets. Information from Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer for Trump, sparked both inquiries. Trump didn't mention him by name in his long statement, per the Hill, but referred to Cohen as "a lying, discredited low life." Trump said prosecutors are working with Washington Democrats to silence voters and keep him out of office, "a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States." They should worry instead about people "being killed on the sidewalks of New York at an unprecedented rate," as well as the city's "drugs and crime of all kinds," he said. The prosecutors' offices had no comment. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)