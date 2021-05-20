(Newser) – Ford unveiled its electric version of the popular F-150 pickup on Wednesday, and even outlets that don't typically pay much attention to such things have taken notice. The F-150 has long been the bestselling vehicle in America, and the 2022 Lightning is designed to appeal to "everyday truck owners—making it a potential turning point in the electric vehicle revolution," writes Joann Muller at Axios. Coverage:

Price: The base model goes on sale next spring for $39,974, but with a federal tax credit, most would pay about $32,500. "Thirty-two grand after subsidies—an astonishing price," writes Robinson Meyer at the Atlantic. Consider that the average new car price in the US eclipsed the $40,000 mark earlier this year.

