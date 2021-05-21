Princes William, Harry Speak About Diana's BBC Interview

(Newser) – The BBC has admitted it deceived Princess Diana in order to get its bombshell 1995 interview with her, and after the revelation Thursday, Prince William said that interview indirectly led to his mother's death. It also was a "major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse," he says in a statement cited by the BBC. He said his mother was failed not just by "rogue reporter" Martin Bashir, who interviewed her, but by the leadership of the BBC who "looked the other way." Because of that, he said, she never learned about the deceit.

Prince Harry issued his own statement decrying a toxic media culture, NPR reports. "Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life," he said. As for Bashir, who recently retired, he also released a statement Thursday, CNN reports. He said it was "saddening" this issue had "been allowed to overshadow the princess' brave decision to tell her story." (Read more Princess Diana stories.)