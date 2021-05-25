Report: DA Convenes New Grand Jury in Trump Case

(Newser) – The Manhattan district attorney's Trump Organization probe has entered a new phase that could lead to an indictment of the former president, insiders say. Sources tell the Washington Post that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has convened a special grand jury that may be asked to consider returning indictments against Donald Trump and other Trump Organization officials. The Post's sources say the panel, which will also consider other matters, will sit three days a week for six months. Vance has also used an investigative grand jury during his probe, which has looked into issues including Trump's tax dealings and his relationship with his lenders, the AP reports.

Sources tell the Post that the Vance investigation is also looking at the compensation received by top Trump Organization executives. Earlier this month, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said its probe of Trump's business empire had become a criminal investigation. James' investigators are working with Vance's office. "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," a spokesman for James tells CNN. "We have no additional comment." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)