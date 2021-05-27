These Injuries Are His Worst, Woods Says

(Newser) – The possibility of playing golf seems distant, and Tiger Woods doesn't want to say whether that's his long-term goal. But after his horrific auto accident in February, the star golfer says he's "focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own." He made the comments in an interview with Golf Digest in which he discussed his progress since the accident. Woods works daily to strengthen his right leg, in which tibia and fibula bones were fractured. He sometimes takes time out to encourage a golfer in the middle of a tournament, such as Justin Thomas, who heard from Woods during the Players Championship in March. "If you would have told us when we were 15, 20 years old that Tiger Woods was texting us the night before we have a chance to win the tournament trying to inspire us, that's pretty cool," Thomas said.

Woods has been through rehab many times; he's had five operations on his left knee and five on his back, for example. "This has been an entirely different animal," Woods, 45, said of the current recovery. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced." Support "from people both inside and outside of golf" has helped, he said, per Golf Digest. And he found Phil Mickelson's historic PGA Championship at age 50 to be inspirational, which Woods told him in a post. He spotted an advantage to his new routine in an Instagram post, noting that in the photo, "the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big!" Or it could be the workouts, he said. Either way, "it's been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body." (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)