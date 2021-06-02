John Oliver Goes on Cereal Rant

(Newser) – Late night host John Oliver has a big issue with ... breakfast cereals. In a web exclusive video, the Last Week Tonight host ranted about the tendency of cereal brands to deliver "empty nonsense" and meaningless "positivity" jargon in their ad campaigns and on social media. "No one looks to Cheerios for positivity," he said while blasting lines like "Families make good go round." Then he issued a challenge, per the Hill: "I will donate $25,000 to the charity of Cheerios's choice if they simply use their official account to tweet 'F--- You.' I'll do it," he said. "I'll double it if they target the Twitter account of an actual non-famous, random user and do it."

The cereal brand, sadly, turned down his offer. "You know we’re a family brand so we can’t drop the F [bomb]," the official Cheerios account tweeted, but don't worry, its chosen charity is still getting the money: The brand announced it will donate $50,000 to the No Kid Hungry campaign, and then it issued its own challenge to Oliver. "We’ll also donate $50,000 to the charity of your choice if you tweet, 'Families make good go round.'" (Read more John Oliver stories.)