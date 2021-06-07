Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested

(Newser) – Two people have been arrested in the road rage shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead last month in Southern California. Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23, were taken into custody outside their Costa Mesa home on Sunday, the AP reports. Redlands Daily Facts reports they are a man and a woman who are in a relationship. They are expected to be charged with murder.

story continues below

Aiden Leos was in the backseat of a car driven by his mother on the morning of May 21 on State Route 55 in the city of Orange, on his way to kindergarten. Police say it was a "perceived unsafe lane change" that sparked the incident; according to statements from Aiden's mother as well as witnesses, the suspects' car cut off the car Aiden was in and his mom responded with a hand gesture. The other car then got behind her and a male in the passenger seat shot into the back of her car, hitting Aiden, who was in a booster seat. A female was driving, ABC 11 reports. (Read more California stories.)