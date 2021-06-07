Stormy Daniels Would Love to Talk to Grand Jury About Trump

(Newser) – A special grand jury has now been convened in the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Donald Trump and other Trump Organization figures—and Stormy Daniels would be more than happy to cooperate. The adult film star told CNN's New Day Monday that while she hasn't been called to testify yet, "I've been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me." Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison on charges relating to a hush-money payment to Daniels over an alleged affair with Trump, has also declared that he is willing to testify, the Hill reports.

Daniels said she would tell the grand jury she has "evidence that the money came from an account set up by Donald Trump or at the direction of Donald Trump," CNBC reports. "You know, I have all the original forms and emails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to the—anybody who needs it, honestly," Daniels said, per Mediaite. She said her attorney has been in contact with prosecutors. Daniels said it was "terrifying" that Cohen could "take the fall" for the hush-money payments while Republicans on the Federal Election Commission blocked an investigation of Trump's alleged violation of campaign finance law. "I just don't understand how one man can go to prison for a crime, and somebody else can't even be investigated," she said. (Read more Stormy Daniels stories.)