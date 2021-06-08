Woman Fights Off Crocodile That Attacked Twin Sister

(Newser) – A British woman's twin sister saved her from becoming a crocodile's dinner in Mexico Sunday. Relatives say 28-year-old twins Georgia and Melissa Laurie were swimming at night in bioluminescent waters in a lagoon in Oaxaca when the crocodile attacked Melissa, the Guardian reports. Georgia heard her sister cry out and found her floating in the water. She brought Melissa back to the boat and fought off the crocodile by punching it in the head repeatedly, father Sean Laurie says. The twins, who had been taking a break from volunteer work with animals, were both hospitalized. Georgia is being treated for wounds to her hands and Melissa has been placed in a medically induced coma to prevent her injuries becoming infected.

story continues below

Hana Laurie, the twin's older sister, tells the BBC that the crocodile threw Melissa around like a "rag doll." "Luckily, her super-badass twin sister was there to punch it repeatedly—as it came back about three times—to try and save her," Hana says. "I'd have one less sister if I didn't have such an excellent other sister." She says relatives have learned that the tour guide the twins booked through their hostel was unregistered and was notorious for taking tourists to dangerous swimming areas. "He's gone to where the crocodiles live and not the location where all legal certified sanctioned tours take place," Hana says. She says Georgia, an experienced diver, has told her the crocodile was terrifying, but she was able to fight it off after the adrenaline kicked in. (Read more crocodile stories.)