'Mount Recyclemore' Aims to Catch Leaders' Eyes

(Newser) – President Biden's mug may not grace Mount Rushmore, but it is incorporated into Mount Recyclemore. It's a multi-story sculpture fashioned out of e-waste that hopes to catch the eyes of the G7 leaders attending a summit at the Carbis Bay Hotel, which sits across the water from the Cornwall, UK, behemoth. Sculptor Joe Rush tells the BBC he hopes the leaders will spy it "when they fly over."

story continues below

The point he's trying to make: that e-waste "needs to be repairable or made to last longer because the stuff is going into landfill." CBS News reports that per a UN report, of the 59 million tons of e-waste created in 2019, just 17.4% of it was recycled. In addition to Biden, the sculpture includes the faces of Boris Johnson, Yoshihide Suga, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Justin Trudeau, and Angela Merkel. (Read more e-waste stories.)