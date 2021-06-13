Biden Leaves G7 With Promise of American Commitment

(Newser) – As he left Cornwall after the three-day G7 summit, President Biden talked Sunday about agreements and differences among the leaders that surfaced. But he also detailed for reporters the overall message he delivered about the change in US administrations, CNN reports. "I conveyed to each of my G7 counterparts that the United States is going to do our part, America is back at the table," he said. "America is back at the table." More specifically, Biden said, "America is back in the business of leading the world alongside nations who share our most deeply held values." Biden made the comments during a press conference at the Cornwall airport on his way to meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. He'll then leave England for Brussels and a NATO summit Monday. Biden previewed his message to NATO, which was strenuously criticized by former President Trump during his term.

Noting that "many of the same people are going to be at that table," Biden said he'll tell the NATO nations much the same thing. "We do not view NATO as a sort of a protection racket," Biden said. "We believe that NATO is vital to our ability to keep American security for the next, the next remainder of the century." Overall, per the AP, Biden called the meeting "extraordinarily collaborative and productive." International diplomacy has returned, per the New York Times. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the return of an American leader who's "willing to cooperate." German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned reporters about expectations. "Joe Biden being elected to the White House doesn't mean the world doesn’t have any problems anymore," she said. "But we can now look for solutions to these problems with more zest." (Read more Group of Seven stories.)