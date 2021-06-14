'I Was a Troll,' Chrissy Teigen Writes in Apology to Victims

(Newser) – Chrissy Teigen publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden last month for past cyberbullying. Now she's offered an expanded, general apology to anyone else who might have been her victim, Fox News reports. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," Teigen wrote on Medium. She hadn't been posting since Stodden made the accusation last month, per BuzzFeed. "As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced," Teigen posted Monday. "I'm truly ashamed of them." In understanding the hurt her posts caused other people, she said, "I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?" Teigen noted that, beyond Stodden, there are "more than just a few" other people that she's trying to reach privately to offer an apology.

"I understand that they may not want to speak to me," she wrote. The accusations against Teigen include suggesting actress Lindsay Lohan harm herself physically and Stodden commit suicide. Teigen, 35, who became famous as a model, said she was trying to gain attention in the early days of Twitter by showing off with what she thought were harmless zingers at celebrities. "I thought it made me cool and relatable," she wrote. Teigen said she now realizes that those celebrities were real people and that she was hurting "hurting young women—some who were still girls." Stodden had said, "It's so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children." Teigen is going to work on being a better person, she said, and she asks her fans for patience. "We are all more than our worst moments," she wrote. (Read more cyberbullying stories.)