Hong Kong 'Highly Concerned' After Reports of China Radiation Leak

In this Oct. 17, 2013, photo, then British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, left, chats with Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co. Ltd. General Manager Guo Liming as he inspects a nuclear reactor under construction at the nuclear power plant in Taishan, Guangdong province, China. (AP Photo/Bobby Yip, Pool, File)In this Oct. 17, 2013, photo, then British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, left, chats with Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co. Ltd. General Manager Guo Liming as he inspects a nuclear... (AP Photo/Bobby Yip, Pool, File)