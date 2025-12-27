'Massive Strike' on Kyiv: 'His Scream Is Still in My Ears'

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones early Saturday morning, killing one person and wounding 27 others, a day before talks between Ukraine and the United States, local authorities said. Explosions boomed across Kyiv for hours as ballistic missiles and drones hit the city. The attack began in the early morning hours on Saturday and was continuing as day broke, per the AP . The attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to meet with US President Trump in Florida on Sunday for further talks in an effort to end the nearly four-year-old war. Zelensky said they plan to discuss issues including security guarantees and territorial issues in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that it carried out a "massive strike" overnight, using "long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air, and sea" and drones on energy infrastructure facilities "used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," as well as "Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises." The ministry said the strike came in response to Ukraine's attacks on "civilian objects" in Russia. Earlier on Saturday, the ministry said its air defenses shot down seven Ukrainian drones over the Russian regions of Krasnodar and Adygeya overnight.

Russia targeted Ukraine with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles of various types, Zelensky said in a Telegram post. The main target was energy and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, he noted. In some districts of the region, there's no electricity or heating due to the attacks, he added. There were more than 10 damaged residential buildings in the attack, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in a Telegram post. People were being evacuated from under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Olena Karpenko, 52, heard a man as he burned to death in the attack. "His scream is still in my ears. I can't believe it," she said, weeping.

Two children were among those wounded in the attack, which affected seven locations across the city of Kyiv, said the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, in a statement on Telegram. A body was found under the rubble of one damaged building, said Klymenko. In the wider Kyiv region, the strikes hit industrial and residential buildings, per Ukraine's Emergency Service. In the Vyshhorod area, emergency crews rescued one person found under the rubble of a destroyed house.