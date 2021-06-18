Conference Gives Pence an Earful

(Newser) – Former Vice President Mike Pence opened to cheers Friday at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Florida. But they didn't last. "It is great to be back with so many patriots dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority," Pence began, drawing applause. But calls of "traitor!" grew louder as he continued, the Hill reports. Some in the crowd also seemed to yell "no" as Pence went on, per NBC, and there were attendees removed from the room. Supporters of former President Trump have been unhappy with Pence for his role in the certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory in January. Pence conceded this month that he and Trump still disagree about that.

In the rest of his Kissimmee speech to the policy conference, Pence, a potential presidential candidate in 2024, focused on criticizing President Biden and the Democratic Party. "It's amazing to think in 2020 Joe Biden actually campaigned as a moderate, and he's governed as one of the most liberal presidents in history," Pence said in warning against "a socialist nightmare." Although Pence did not refer to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot this time, per CNN, he didn't distance himself from his former boss, either. "President Trump taught us what Republicans can accomplish when we stand firm on conservative principles and don't back down," Pence told the crowd. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)