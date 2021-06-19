Mother of Slaying Victim Wants Yearbooks Reprinted

(Newser) – Heidi Kimborowicz lost her son Adrian last year. Adrian Kimborowicz, 20, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was shot in the chest. Found by police lying in the street, he said he was shot by "C-Mello"—his friend, Christian "C-Mello" Lemay, 18. He survived for a month on a ventilator, then died. This summer, Kimborowicz learned the local high school's yearbook included messages of support for the Lemay, the man charged in her son's death. She saw the messages two students put in the yearbook—"Free Mello"—and said she "felt numb because I couldn’t believe the school would allow something like that to pass through," she told CBS News.

Kimborowicz wants a public apology and for the Dracut High School yearbook to be reprinted. She put together a protest Monday, catching the school's administrators on their way to a town meeting. She voiced her request that students be allowed to return their yearbooks and get new ones without the message in them. "I don't think I'm asking a lot," she said. The school has arranged for the yearbook's publisher to provide stickers to cover those pages with new content, the Lowell Sun reports. (Read more gun violence stories.)