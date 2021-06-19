How Chris Harrison Went From Apologizing to Leaving

(Newser) – After Chris Harrison put his foot in his mouth with relish and enthusiasm, his days at the Bachelor were numbered. When photos of recent show winner Rachael Kirkconnell surfaced of her attending a party with an Old South plantation theme, Harrison, the show's longtime host, volunteered to do an interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay on Extra, Variety reports. And instead of making a bland statement, Harrison defended Kirkconnell, insisting that the pictures were fine for the time. "Is it not a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021?" he said. Social media backlash was swift, and his apologies on Instagram came one after another as Harrison realized he had come across as defending racism.

Harrison's apologies weren't cutting it for some cast members, and the current Bachelorette star, Katie Thurston, refused to work with him at all, Variety reports. He lost his gig at Bachelor in Paradise, too, and at that point, the breakup was starting to look mutual. Harrison went from "I plan to be back" to walking away, per the Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I'm excited to start a new chapter." Whatever his new chapter is, it will be well-funded: He's walking away with a $9 million payout plus other fees, bringing his last paycheck up to roughly $10 million.