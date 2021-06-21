(Newser) – Summer is here, and if you're cautiously starting to reemerge from the pandemic, you may wonder if it's possible to contemplate some well-deserved holiday time. LawnStarter answers that question for the fully vaccinated with its ranking of US cities ideal for "vaxcations." The site looked at 200 of the biggest cities across the country, using more than a dozen metrics in six categories: getting around (how easy it is to bike and walk, for example); lodging; dining and drinking; having fun, which covers everything from the average yard size to festivals, water parks, and dance clubs; being outside (think average temps and rainfall); and staying safe, which looks at each city's vaccination rate and crime index, among other factors. San Francisco sits at the top of LawnStarter's list. Read on to see which other cities make the best (and worst) top 10:



Best Cities

San Francisco (No. 1 in "Having Fun" category) Portland, Ore. Providence, RI Garden Grove, Calif. Washington, DC (No. 1 in "Getting Around" category) Honolulu (No. 1 in "Being Outside" category) Jersey City, NJ (No. 1 in "Dining and Drinking" category) Seattle Las Vegas New Orleans