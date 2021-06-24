Princess Latifa of Dubai Is Free to Travel, Statement Says

(Newser) – Princess Latifa of Dubai, the subject of much international concern since 2018 when she attempted to flee the sheikhdom, has apparently released a statement through lawyers who submitted it to Reuters and other outlets. "I recently visited 3 European countries on holiday with my friend. I asked her to post a few photos online to prove to campaigners that I can travel where I want," it reads, an apparent reference to an odd social media post that cropped up this week. "I hope now that I can live my life in peace without further media scrutiny. And I thank everyone for their kind wishes," it concluded. This is the first time the 35-year-old has been quoted since her escape attempt three years ago, the Guardian reports.

Reuters could not independently verify the truth of the statement or the circumstances under which it was issued, but one of Latifa's close friends tweeted earlier this week that she was happy to see her friend traveling, and the Free Latifa group says it does indeed appear Latifa is being allowed more freedom. Latifa has reportedly been in contact with some members of the group, as well as other friends. Free Latifa says it is now "seeking guarantees" that would help "secure the present day and future safety and wellbeing of Latifa." But it remains unclear how free she really is, and whether she'll be forced to return to Dubai, a source says. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum is accused of having his daughter abducted when she tried to escape, and a video surfaced this year in which she allegedly said she was being held captive. (Read more Princess Latifa stories.)