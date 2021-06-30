(Newser) – Tucker Carlson is claiming the US government is reading his private emails in an attempt to take his show off the air. "The Biden administration is spying on us," the host of Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight said on Monday's show. "We have confirmed that." After little coverage elsewhere on the network, Carlson continued his explosive claim into Tuesday, just as the National Security Agency issued a sharp denial. The background:



Exposed emails: Carlson said a government whistleblower reached out on Sunday to inform him that the NSA "is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air." He said the whistleblower identified contents of messages related to a developing story, which "could have only come directly from my texts and emails."

Silence from Fox execs: If Fox News had really confirmed all this, and in a day no less, it would be a big deal, CNN reports, acknowledging the significance of the recent disclosure that the Justice Department under President Trump had secretly seized reporters' phone records. Many major news outlets spoke out in that case. But there was little coverage of Carlson's claim on Fox News itself, and no statement from top executives.

Nor were there statements of support from press freedom groups, Erik Wemple writes at the Washington Post, seeing this as "a testament to just how far the credibility of Tucker Carlson Tonight has cratered." Pen America CEO Suzanne Nossel tells Wemple that the nonprofit will wait for further details as Carlson's "record for veracity, as assessed by credible fact-checking sources, is poor." NSA denial: Just before Tuesday's episode, the NSA put out a statement denying Carlson's claims. "Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air," it read, noting the NSA generally "may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting."