Bill Cosby Weighs In on Phylicia Rashad Controversy

(Newser) – Bill Cosby thinks Phylicia Rashad did the right thing in backing him up. The actress, who played Cosby's wife on The Cosby Show and again on Cosby, backtracked after controversy erupted when she initially expressed glee at Cosby's release. But Cosby thinks his longtime friend's original reaction was the right one, CNN reports. In a statement issued through a spokesperson, he says, "This mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol. Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day. NO TECHNICALITY—IT'S A VIOLATION OF ONES RIGHTS & WE THE PEOPLE STAND IN SUPPORT OF MS. PHYLICIA RASHAD."

Deadline has more, and notes that the statement is "scattered." Cosby also goes on the attack against Howard University, where Rashad is a dean; the school spoke out against her original comments on Cosby. "Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus," it reads. Errors in the statement have been left as-is. (More on Rashad's comments, and eventual apology, here.)