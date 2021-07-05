(Newser) – It's not unusual for people to be slightly nervous when an 84-year-old goes in for surgery—even less so when it's the pontiff. But it looks like all has gone according to plan for Pope Francis, who underwent a procedure Sunday to remedy a narrowing of his large intestine. "The Holy Father reacted well to the surgery" for his diverticular stenosis, which took about three hours and involved 10 doctors, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni announced, per Vatican News. In a brief statement issued Monday, Bruni added that the pope "is in good, general condition, alert and breathing spontaneously" after the procedure that took out about half of his colon, reports ABC News.

story continues below

Bruni noted that, "barring complications," Francis would remain at the Gemelli Polyclinic medical center for about a week to recuperate. A local Italian newspaper had earlier reported that there had been complications during the surgery, but that story didn't cite its sources, and the Vatican hasn't mentioned such issues in its own statement. The New York Times notes it's the first time Francis has been admitted into the hospital since he became pope in 2013. (Read more Pope Francis stories.)