Columbus Goalie Dies After Fireworks Accident

(Newser) – Latvia's Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future goaltender, died in Michigan on Sunday night after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident. He was 24. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled with several other people, but he slipped and hit his head on concrete, police in Novi said Monday. The fire department and EMTs got to the private home about 10pm Sunday night and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Novi Lt. Jason Meier said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the AP reports. "At the moment, we’re pretty certain this was a tragic accident," Meier said. The Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation announced Kivlenieks' death earlier Monday, with the NHL club saying it resulted from an apparent head injury in a fall. The team's statement made no mention of fireworks.

Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted: "RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed." John Davidson, Blue Jackets president of hockey operations, called it a "devastating time" for the team. "Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten," he said. Kivlenieks most recently represented Latvia this spring at the world hockey championship in which he played four games. He played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters this past season. A native of Riga, Latvia, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017 and played eight games for the club. The Latvian Hockey Federation called Kivlenieks' death "a great loss not only for Latvian hockey but for the entire Latvian nation."