Jessica Springsteen Is Headed to Olympics

(Newser) – Jessica Springsteen is going to the Olympics. The 29-year-old middle child of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa competes in equestrian show jumping, and on Monday, US Equestrian announced that she and three others would represent the US in the sport at the Tokyo games starting later this month, the New York Post reports. It'll be her Olympic debut after she made the team only as an alternate in 2012, and did not make it in 2016, USA Today reports.

Springsteen started riding horses at age four on her family's New Jersey farm, and is currently ranked No. 3 on the US jumper list. She'll be riding her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve at the games, People reports. "She has said early on that she didn't want to be known as Bruce Springsteen's daughter alone," an equestrian gold medalist recently told the Post. "She wanted to forge her own path. She's really doing that. She is very much at the elite level of the sport because of her performance."