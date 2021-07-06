Spears' Manager of 25 Years: I'm 'No Longer Needed'

(Newser) – He helped Britney Spears nab her first recording contract and stuck around for the next 25 years, through hits like "Baby One More Time" and "Toxic." But now, some 2.5 years after the singer announced an indefinite hiatus, Larry Rudolph is walking away. The man who's served as Spears' manager since 1995 except for two years in 2007 and 2008 resigned in a letter sent to the singer's co-conservators, father Jamie Spears and the court-appointed conservator Jodi Montgomery, on Monday, per Deadline. He noted he last communicated with Spears in 2019, "at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus." Then "earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," he went on, adding it is "in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

story continues below

The letter comes weeks after Spears told a judge that she was suffering under an abusive conservatorship and had been forced to perform against her will. When she ended her Las Vegas residency in 2019, citing her father's health issues, Rudolph told Variety that he was "proud of her" for "putting herself ahead of everyone else" and acknowledged she may never work again. "It's not about a career anymore—it's about life," he said. "I want for her to just find a peaceful, happy place." In Monday's letter, Rudolph noted he has "never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details" but is "incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together." "I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been," he added. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)