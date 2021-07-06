(Newser) – "This doesn't make any sense," a member of the Pinetree Country Club near Atlanta tells CNN. Brian Katrek, who also is an anchor of SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, was referring to the triple homicide that occurred on the club's golf course in Kennesaw over the holiday weekend. Three men, including club pro Gene Siller, were found fatally shot, and the suspect remains at large. Coverage:

On Saturday afternoon, Siller went out to the 10th hole to check on a report that an unauthorized vehicle had driven onto the course, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. About 2:20pm, police responded to a call of shots fired. 3 bodies: Police discovered the body of 41-year-old Siller near the green, per 11Alive. He had been shot in the head. They also discovered a white pickup truck at the scene, and two more bodies in the truck's bed. One was truck owner Paul Pierson, and the other victim hasn't been identified.

