(Newser)
–
"This doesn't make any sense," a member of the Pinetree Country Club near Atlanta tells CNN. Brian Katrek, who also is an anchor of SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, was referring to the triple homicide that occurred on the club's golf course in Kennesaw over the holiday weekend. Three men, including club pro Gene Siller, were found fatally shot, and the suspect remains at large. Coverage:
- Initial calls: On Saturday afternoon, Siller went out to the 10th hole to check on a report that an unauthorized vehicle had driven onto the course, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. About 2:20pm, police responded to a call of shots fired.
- 3 bodies: Police discovered the body of 41-year-old Siller near the green, per 11Alive. He had been shot in the head. They also discovered a white pickup truck at the scene, and two more bodies in the truck's bed. One was truck owner Paul Pierson, and the other victim hasn't been identified.
- Suspect: Police say the shooter remains at large, and they describe him as a 6-foot-1 male with long hair, per the Marietta Daily Journal. He apparently fled the course on foot, and police are asking nearby residents to check their doorbell cams for possible sightings.
- Unknown: Police are still trying to piece together what happened at the 10th hole. Several people tell the AJC that Siller went to the scene after hearing reports that a pickup had gotten stuck on the course. That apparently led to a confrontation between the gunman and Siller, but how the other two victims were involved remains unclear.
- Profile: Siller leaves behind a wife and two sons ages 6 and 7. Under his leadership, the club had been "thriving" of late, with more members than ever, an instructor tells the AJC in a separate story. A GoFundMe page for the Siller family had raised more than $420,000 as of Tuesday morning.
(Read more golfer
stories.)