(Newser) – While much of the country was celebrating Fourth of July, others were mourning a rising Hollywood actor, who died tragically at age 23. Daniel Mickelson, who was featured in the 2019 independent horror movie The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man and appeared in several episodes of Brat TV's Mani, died Sunday, according to an announcement from his sister, Meredith Mickelson. "My heart is shattered," the model wrote to her 2.2 million followers on Instagram, describing her brother as "the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist." "There wasn't a person I loved more on this earth," she added. She didn't indicate how he died, and a cause of death hasn't been publicly revealed, per Newsweek.

story continues below

"Praying for you," commented model-actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. "You were such a light," Paris Hilton wrote on her Instagram story, where she shared a photo of her with Mickelson, per E! Model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, and Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, daughters of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, also paid tribute to the actor and founder of clothing brand Kids Back Home, while Mickelson's girlfriend, Maddie Haley, described a broken heart in her own Instagram post. "I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren't stripped away from me like this," she wrote. "I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye." (Read more obituary stories.)