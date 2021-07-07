Wrong Place, Wrong Time for Pro Golfer Killed in Golf Course Shooting

(Newser) – The community of Kennesaw, Georgia, is "on edge," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as police continue to search for the suspect in a triple homicide Saturday afternoon at the Pinetree Country Club golf course. "I just don’t know where this guy is," explained one resident who says he has started carrying his handgun since the murders, which left golf pro Gene Siller dead. Police, however, said Tuesday that they believe Siller was in the wrong place at the wrong time, WSB-TV reports. "It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place," they said in a statement. Siller, who worked at the club, had gone to investigate a truck that appeared to be stuck in a sand trap on the 10th hole.

"It could've been any of us who went up there," says a club member who also noticed the truck and thought the driver might have experienced a medical emergency. Friends say Siller was likely trying to help the man who ultimately shot him. While it's still not clear what happened, police say Siller happened upon a crime involving the suspect, who fled, and two other men who were found dead in the truck. Police have still not named one of the men; the other was the 76-year-old owner of the truck. Fox 5 Atlanta spoke to multiple club members, neighbors, and employees who said they did not recognize that man, and investigators say the suspect and two other victims appear to have no relationship to the club. Further details, including a motive, remain a mystery, but police say there is no "active threat to the public at large."