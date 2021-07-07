Sha'Carri Richardson Is Out of Olympics Entirely

(Newser) – After sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was disqualified from competing in the 100-meter individual race at the Tokyo Olympics due to pot use, it remained unclear whether she'd be able to compete at the Games at all. But on Tuesday, USA Track and Field answered that question when it left Richardson off the team roster, ESPN reports. That means Richardson will not be running her other event either, the 4x100 relay. In a statement, USATF said that while it is "incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances" and "fully agrees" the cannabis rules need to be re-examined, it needs to be fair to all athletes who work to qualify for the Olympics.

CNN notes that her suspension from the US Anti-Doping Agency ends before the relay, but she was left off the team nonetheless. Richardson told Today last week, "I'm 21, I'm very young. ... I have plenty of Games left in me to compete in and I have plenty of talent that backs me up, because everything I do comes from me naturally. No steroid, no anything. This incident was about marijuana, so after my sanction is up I'll be back and able to compete, and every single time I step on the track I'll be ready for whatever anti-doping agency to come and get what it is that they need." On Tuesday, she tweeted, "The attention that is on track now and was because of very very few names. So if that’s where fans support lay, you can’t be mad at that." (Read more Sha'carri Richardson stories.)