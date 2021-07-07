(Newser) – It looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't done comparing public health initiatives on COVID to Nazi-era Germany. Just last month, the Republican congresswoman from Georgia said she was "truly sorry" after posting tweets comparing mask and vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, even making a much-publicized visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum on the National Mall to show her remorse. On Tuesday, however, a press conference by President Biden—in which he noted a new federal vaccination effort that will involve "literally knocking on doors" to convince people to get their shots—appears to have triggered Greene once more. "Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people," she tweeted Tuesday. "People have a choice, they don't need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations." Greene then added: "You can't force people to be part of the human experiment."

It's the "brown shirts" comment especially that has eyebrows raised again. The Holocaust museum notes the term "brownshirts" was used to describe the paramilitary group that helped Hitler and the Nazis rise to power in Germany in the 1920s and '30s, as brown was the color of members' uniforms, per NBC News. The Washington Post reports the offices of Greene and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy didn't respond to a request for comment on Greene's latest remarks, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki made her thoughts known. "It's up to every individual to decide whether they're going to get vaccinated, but ... this is about protecting people and saving lives," she told CNN, adding, "We don't take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene. I can assure everyone of that." NBC also notes that the FDA has OKed the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines for emergency authorization use, though they don't yet have full approval. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)