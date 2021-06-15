Marjorie Taylor Greene Visits Holocaust Museum, Apologizes

(Newser) – Marjorie Taylor Greene is apparently done defending her comments comparing COVID-19 public health guidelines to the Holocaust. The Georgia congresswoman on Monday said she is "truly sorry" for the "offensive" and "hurtful" comments. Politico reports she had originally reacted defiantly to the backlash over what she said, tweeting, "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star." On Monday, however, she admitted "there is no comparison to the Holocaust." She said the timing of the apology, which came on the heels of a private visit Greene made to the National Mall's Holocaust Museum, had nothing to do with the fact that Democrats are considering possible disciplinary measures. Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider, a Jewish House Democrat, is preparing to introduce a censure resolution condemning the Holocaust comments.

CNN notes that in the weeks since Greene's comments, some voters in her district have also expressed their displeasure. Meanwhile, in what could turn into a "tit for tat" situation, some House Republicans are considering censuring Democrat Ilhan Omar over her comments on Israel, but neither party's leadership has finalized next steps for either Greene or Omar. The Washington Post also notes that though Greene apologized for some of her remarks, she failed to walk back others, including likening the Democratic party to Adolf Hitler's political party, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Asked about that comparison, she said Monday, "You know, socialism is extremely dangerous, and so is communism. And anytime a government moves into policies where there’s more control and there’s freedoms taken away, yes, that’s a danger for everyone." The Post notes that while it included "socialist" in the name, Hitler's party was actually far-right. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)