(Newser) – It looks like the celebration may have been premature. Less than three weeks after it was announced that local fans would be allowed at the Summer Olympics, with restrictions, a state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo over the rising number of COVID cases, making it likely that the decision to permit spectators at the Games will be reversed. Per the New York Times and the AP, the city reported 920 new infections on Wednesday, which is the largest number since May, and then 896 on Thursday, making it the 19th day in a row that the number of cases surpassed the figure reached seven days earlier. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced that the resulting state of emergency, which is Tokyo's fourth since the pandemic began, begins Monday and runs through Aug. 22. The Olympics starts on July 23 and runs through Aug. 6.

"Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures," Suga stressed while making his announcement. The Times notes that "Tokyo residents have taken each new state of emergency less seriously," with people milling in the streets during the current "quasi-emergency" originally set to lift Sunday—a sharp contrast to June 2020, when those streets were deserted. The new order requires restaurants to close early and to not serve alcohol, although most stores will stay open and public transportation will keep running, reports the Wall Street Journal. Locals have already purchased more than 3.5 million tickets to the Games. Japan broadcaster NHK reports that Olympics organizers and members of Japan's government are set to meet later Thursday to discuss how to handle the spectator issue. (Read more Tokyo Olympics stories.)