(Newser) – A spectator was escorted from the course at the Scottish Open on Friday after taking a club from Rory McIlroy's bag. The bizarre incident took place on the 10th tee, where McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Widely shared footage on social media showed a man nonchalantly walk on to the tee, take the head cover off McIlroy's driver, and then grab an iron from the bag. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, was seen looking on in a puzzled manner (the AP uses the word "bemusement"). The man, who can be seen gripping the club for about a minute as if he were preparing to swing, was eventually removed from the area by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond. No one was hurt in the incident.

