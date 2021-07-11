Italy Beats England 3-2 After Penalty Shootout

(Newser) – Italy has won the Euro 2020 Championship, beating England 3-2 in a close match that came down to a penalty shootout. The game was far from dull, starting strong with England’s Luke Shaw scoring less than two minutes into the match, per the AP. The game was tied at halftime, when a small group of fans pushed into London’s Wembley Stadium. The stadium was not booked to its full capacity to help keep people apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

At almost an hour and a half into the game, with the score finally tied, thanks to a goal from Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci, a shirtless man ran onto the pitch, the New York Post reports. He got in a good 20-second run before getting caught by security. The score remained tied after a two periods of extra time. The fate of the match was up to a shootout, with Italy and England trading kicks. Italy pulled ahead at the end, taking the title to Rome. (Read more Euro 2020 stories.)