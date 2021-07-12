Florida Resident Arrested in Probe of Haiti President's Assassination

(Newser) – The head of Haiti's national police announced Sunday that officers arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Police Chief Léon Charles identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the AP reports. Sanon, a Haitian in his 60s living in Florida who identifies himself as a doctor, has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption, per another AP story. Charles said Sanon was in contact with a firm that provides security for politicians and recruited the suspects in the killing. He said Sanon flew into Haiti on a private jet accompanied by several of the alleged gunmen, and that the alleged killers were protecting Sanon as the supposed president of Haiti.

The gunmen’s initial mission was to protect Sanon, but they later received a new order: arrest the president, Charles said. “The operation started from there,” he said, adding that an additional 22 suspects joined the group and that contact was made with Haitian citizens. A total of 26 Colombians are suspected in the killing of the president. Eighteen of them have been arrested, along with three Haitians. Charles said five of the suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed. Charles said that after Moïse was killed, one of the suspects phoned Sanon, who then got in touch with two people believed to be the intellectual authors of the plot. He did not identify the masterminds or say if police knew who they are.