Crane Collapses, Killing 5

(Newser) – Five people were killed when a crane collapsed at a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday. Authorities said four men were confirmed dead as a result of the crane collapse Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles east of Vancouver. A fifth man buried in the rubble is presumed dead, the AP reports; he was in an office building next door when the crane struck it. Crews were about to dismantle the crane when it collapsed, hitting the office building and a retirement home, said a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday. The collapse knocked out power for most of the city's downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

A woman working in an office around the corner said she felt the crash and ran to see what had happened. She spotted a worker crawling across a piece of the crane to the building under construction, per the CBC. "He made it there safely from what I saw," she said, "but I don't know what happened to him afterward." British Columbia's labor minister, Harry Bains, called the accident "a heartbreaking reminder that we must strive to ensure the safety of all workers to prevent incidents like this from happening." Part of a crane collapsed Saturday on the roof of a building in Toronto. No one was injured in that collapse, per CNN.