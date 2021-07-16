Bourdain's Widow: No, I Didn't Approve a Fake AI Voice

(Newser) – The new Anthony Bourdain documentary is out, and critics say Roadrunner is well worth watching. But one aspect in particular is proving to be controversial. Filmmaker Morgan Neville used artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of Bourdain at certain points in the documentary, and that is raising an ethical debate about the technique. Coverage:

In an interview with GQ, Neville said his team gathered up all the audio they could find of Bourdain talking about his own life. "We fed more than 10 hours of Tony’s voice into an AI model," he says. At one point, for example, Bourdain appears to be reading one of his own emails, per the New Yorker. The "effect is eerie," writes Helen Rosner of the latter magazine. (She's the one who first broke the story.) Neville tells her he used the trick three times in the movie. Permission? "I checked, you know, with his widow and his literary executor, just to make sure people were cool with that," Neville tells GQ. "And they were like, Tony would have been cool with that. I wasn’t putting words into his mouth. I was just trying to make them come alive."

