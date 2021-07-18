Shootout Injures 3, Terrifies Fans at Nationals Stadium

(Newser) – A shooting near Nationals Stadium left fans terrified and players fleeing the field during a Nats-Padres game on Saturday. Per WTTG, three people were reported injured after police say gunfire was exchanged between two cars outside the Washington, DC stadium around 9:30pm. In addition to two people allegedly involved in the gun fight, officials said a woman who was not involved was grazed by a bullet. Per WTOP, two occupants of one of the vehicles who reportedly showed up at a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds were known to police, officials said. All three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of early Sunday, police said they were still trying to locate the second vehicle. Meanwhile, chaos reigned inside the stadium as panicked fans ducked for cover. Per the AP, the Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when what witnesses said sounded like fireworks were heard around left field. Fans in the area began to leave their seats and pour onto the field while Nationals Park officials urged them to stay inside because the shooting had taken place outside. The stadium was never officially evacuated, however the game was postponed until Sunday.