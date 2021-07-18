World Cruise With $73K Base Fare Sells Out in 3 Hours

(Newser) – A four month cruise went on sale last week and sold out within three hours despite the pandemic havoc (and continued uncertainty) wreaked upon the industry as a whole. Don't feel left out, though—you probably couldn't have afforded a ticket, anyway. With a base fare of $73,000, the Regent Seven Seas Cruises world cruise starts at what many Americans only wish was their annual salary. And per USA Today, the ticket price only goes up from there. For a master suite, the price went as high as $199,999 per guest. Despite the staggering cost, the cruise company said in a release that Thursday's sell-out broke their opening day booking record.

In defense of these high-roller vacationers, the cruise does include luxe, hotel-like living quarters that will serve as their home for the 132-day duration of the cruise starting Jan. 2024. The Seven Seas Mariner will depart Miami before circumnavigating the globe with stops at 66 ports in 31 countries in South Asia, the Mediterranean, Middle East, Oceania, and elsewhere before returning to Miami having roamed some 34,500 nautical miles. As NPR notes, the strong interest in the cruise (much of which was reportedly from first-timers) could be a hopeful sign for the industry, whose return to the seas has thus far seen an uneven restart. (Read more cruise ships stories.)