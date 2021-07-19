Drama Between Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears Heats Up

(Newser) – After posting a scathing Instagram message Friday that many suspected was directed at her sister Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears on Saturday went on to specifically complain about Jamie Lynn—and Jamie Lynn has, possibly, now responded. Britney's problem, per her Instagram post: Jamie Lynn performing Britney's songs during a tribute at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017 "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" she wrote. While Jamie Lynn has not officially commented on Britney's complaint, Fox News reports that on Saturday she posted an Instagram story saying she felt "solid, stable, and still."

Then, on Sunday, Jamie Lynn posted a photo to Instagram that was originally captioned, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit." (It's since been edited to show only peace sign and heart emojis.) Britney then appeared to reference that in her own post Sunday: "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today," reads part of the caption. The same day, her boyfriend Sam Asghari posted a video of Britney singing along to her own song on the radio to his Instagram story, E! Online reports. Also included in those posts was Britney's vow not to perform onstage as long as her father controls her conservatorship. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)