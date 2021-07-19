Coco Gauff's Positive COVID Test Means No Olympics

(Newser) – Teen tennis phenom Cori "Coco" Gauff will have to sit out the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. Gauff, 17, said in a statement posted to Twitter Sunday that she is "so disappointed." "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future," she wrote. Gauff was originally to lead the 12-person group in the games starting Friday, NPR reports.

"We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon. We know Coco will join all of us in rooting on the other Team USA members who will be traveling to Japan and competing in the coming days," the US Tennis Association said in a statement, per ESPN. It's not clear whether Gauff is vaccinated. This will be the first Olympics in 25 years where neither Venus nor Serena Williams will be playing. (Also Sunday, the first athletes tested positive in Olympic Village.)